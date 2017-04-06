April 6 Kontron AG

* FY revenue fell 17.7 percent to 385.1 million eur

* Revenues eur 385.1 million (-17.7 % on 2015: eur 467.7 million)

* Order intake eur 361.5 million (-7.7 % on 2015: eur 391.8 million)

* Kontron AG - due to decline in order intake, revenues are forecast to remain comparable in 2017 fiscal year

* EBIT adjusted for restructuring cost and non-recurring costs comes to eur - 58.8 million (2015: eur 14.5 million)

* Kontron AG - 2017 gross margin is anticipated to rise again to over 25 % on account of partnerships with ennoconn and s&t. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)