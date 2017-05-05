May 5 Kontron AG:
* Q1 net result for period of 150 thousand euros marks a
return to profit zone (Q1 16: net loss of 6.5 million euros)
* Q1 revenues of 92.4 million euros comparable to prior year
(Q1 2016: 89.5 million euros)
* Is forecasting similar revenues and seasonal fluctuations
in fiscal year 2017 as in 2016 fiscal year
* Merger plans on track
* FY gross profit margin is expected to rise to over 25 pct
on account of partnerships with ennoconn and s&t
* Expects EBIT to be positive in 2017
* New restructuring program is expected to produce annual
cost savings of over 15 million euros, most of which were
already realized in Q1 of 2017
* Q1 EBIT improved to 2.2 million euros (Q1 2016: -6.1
million euros)
