April 5 Kopin Corp:
* Kopin enters into partnership agreements to meet the
coming demand for oled micro-displays for virtual reality and
augmented reality
* Kopin Corp - agreement with Yunnan Olightek
Opto-Electronics for oled deposition to "meet near-term
production needs"
* Kopin - agreement with BOE group and Yunnan Olightek
Opto-Electronics to establish high-volume facility for
manufacturing oled micro-displays
* Kopin Corp - oled deposition line is expected to be ready
for volume production by end of 2017
* Kopin Corp - under terms of agreement, Kopin will be
entitled to 50pct of new line output
