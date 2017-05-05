May 5 Koppers Holdings Inc:

* Koppers Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.80 to $3.00

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 sales $346.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Koppers Holdings Inc - koppers expects that its 2017 sales will be relatively flat year-over-year

* Koppers Holdings Inc - on an adjusted basis, company is maintaining its EBITDA forecast of approximately $180 million for FY

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.82, revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Koppers Holdings-fairly well insulated in 2017 from rise in copper prices, but could start to feel some effects of higher input costs moving into 2018