May 5 Koppers Holdings Inc:
* Koppers Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.80 to $3.00
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.68
* Q1 sales $346.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Koppers Holdings Inc - koppers expects that its 2017 sales
will be relatively flat year-over-year
* Koppers Holdings Inc - on an adjusted basis, company is
maintaining its EBITDA forecast of approximately $180 million
for FY
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.82, revenue view $1.40
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Koppers Holdings-fairly well insulated in 2017 from rise
in copper prices, but could start to feel some effects of higher
input costs moving into 2018
