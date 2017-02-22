BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime Holdings enters up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
Feb 22 Koppers Holdings Inc
* Koppers Holdings Inc - on February 17, 2017, unit entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
* Koppers Holdings Inc - credit agreement provides for a $400 million revolving credit facility
* Koppers Holdings Inc - credit agreement will mature on February 17, 2022
* Koppers Holdings - agreement provides for co to request increases to borrowing commitments under revolving credit facility of up to $100 million in aggregate
* Koppers Holdings Inc - credit agrrement is replacing prior credit agreement provided for $500 million revolving credit facility and $300 million term loan Source text: (bit.ly/2mlqKKP) Further company coverage:
(Adds details on dollar, euro, sterling contracts, table, analyst comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous w
* U.S. stocks end flat, though Amazon.com, Whole Foods deal weighs