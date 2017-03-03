UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 3 Kordsa Global:
* Proposes to pay 0.251957 lira ($0.0678) net dividend per share for FY 2016
* Proposes to pay 0.29642 lira gross dividend per share for FY 2016
* Proposes to pay dividends from April 21 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7145 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources