BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital reports 5 pct stake in Brightcove
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
May 12 Korea Development Bank
* Korea Development Bank files for debt shelf offering of up to $7.85 billion Source text :(bit.ly/2q9TvPl)
* Moody's says Trump's policy shift comes when Cuba is experiencing external liquidity, balance-of-payments challenges after loss of Venezuelan support
* Samba TV says secured $30 million in Series B financing led by Union Grove Venture Partners, followed by Disney, Interpublic Group, Time Warner among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: