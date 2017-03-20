BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
March 20 Korean Reinsurance Co :
* Sees FY 2017 operating profit to be 269.2 billion won and revenue to be 7.06 trillion won
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement