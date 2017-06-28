BRIEF-Nibec receives Europe patent
* Says it received Europe patent on June 28, for peptide having the ability to regenerate bone tissue and for binding to apatite
June 28 KORIAN:
* ANNOUNCES ITS FINAL TERMS OF UNSUBORDINATED UNDATED BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES (ODIRNANE) FOR ABOUT € 240 MILLION
* ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF THE ISSUANCE OF UNDATED HYBRID UNLISTED BOND TO INVESTOR (THE “HYBRID INSTRUMENT”)
* TOTAL AMOUNT OF BONDS AND HYBRID INSTRUMENT STANDS AT APPROXIMATELY € 300 MILLION
* SETTLEMENT OF THE BONDS IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON JULY 3RD, 2017
NEW YORK, June 28 An investor group led by New York City's comptroller called for Mylan NV's Chairman Robert Coury and Director Wendy Cameron to step down, as part of a campaign against the firm's executive pay packages and high prices for an allergy treatment.