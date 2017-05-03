BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Korian:
* Q1 revenue 764 million euros ($834.14 million) versus 730 million euros year ago
* Revenue up 4.6 pct in Q1 2017
* Confirms its objectives of revenue growth and operating margin for 2017, as announced on March 15 Source text: bit.ly/2p5Yqx1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Zelda enters into strategic agreement with Knop Laboratories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A UPS driver opened fire with a handgun inside a United Parcel Service Inc delivery center in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as police closed in, authorities and company officials said.