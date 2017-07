July 19 (Reuters) - KORIAN SA:

* KORIAN MEDICA SA - KORIAN ANNOUNCES REVENUE UP 5.1% IN SECOND QUARTER 2017

* REVENUE TOTALLED €778 MILLION IN 2ND QUARTER 2017, UP 5.1% COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)