UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 17Koshidaka Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it will issue new shares and distribute treasury common stock at the price of 2,293.32 yen per share or 2.29 billion yen in total through public offering, with a subscription period from May 18 to May 19 and a payment date May 24
* Says it will issue new shares at the price of 2,293.32 yen per share or up to 860 million yen in total through private placement, with a subscription date June 15 and a payment date June 16
* Says proceeds will be mainly used for investment capital and loan repayment
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/YqD1gB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources