BRIEF-WageWorks files shelf registration statement for proposed follow-on offering
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
May 8 Kosmos Energy Ltd:
* Kosmos energy announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue $103 million
* Q1 revenue view $141.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kosmos Energy Ltd - has reduced its net capex budget for 2017 to $150 million, from previously announced $175 million
* Kosmos Energy - production from ten fields in q1 averaged approximately 50,000 bopd and is on track to achieve operator's 2017 guidance of 50,000 BOPD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs