UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 10 Koss Corp
* Koss Corp - on March 6, David Smith, CFO of Koss Corp informed company that he plans to retire effective at end of fiscal year dated june 30, 2017
* Koss Corp - company is currently in the process of succession planning to succeed mr. Smith as the Chief Financial Officer Source text : bit.ly/2ndUo6b Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources