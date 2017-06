May 11 Koss Corp:

* KOSS CORP RELEASES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q3 SALES FELL 20.5 PERCENT TO $4.774 MILLION

* KOSS -SALES WERE WEAK IN QUARTER WITH CONTINUED DECREASE IN ORDERS FROM DISTRIBUTORS IN ASIA AND SCANDINAVIA AS WELL AS LOWER DEMAND FOR OEM PRODUCTS IN ASIA

* KOSS CORP SAYS FOR QUARTER, LOWER ORDER VOLUME DRIVEN BY DISTRIBUTORS WORKING OFF INVENTORY LEVELS AS WELL AS CONTINUED STRENGTH OF DOLLAR

* KOSS CORP SAYS QUARTERLY EARNINGS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOW EXPORT SALES AND CHARGE TO EARNINGS TO WRITE DOWN INVENTORY VALUE ON A GROUP OF PRODUCTS