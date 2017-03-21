March 21 Kotipizza Group Oyj:

* Q4 comparable net sales 17.5 million euros ($18.85 million) versus 14.6 million euros year ago

* Q4 comparable EBITDA 1.5 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago

* Group estimates for full financial year 2018 that chain-based net sales will grow by over five (5) percent as compared to previous financial year

* Sees 2018 comparable EBITDA will grow as compared to previous year

* Proposes 0,50 euros per share distribution from Fund for invested unrestricted equity

* Says according to MaRa's estimates, growth of sales in restaurant sector will continue in 2017 at nearly previous year's level

* Estimates that chain-based net sales will, grow by more than five percent as compared to previous financial year