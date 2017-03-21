BRIEF-Happigo Home Shopping appoints Wu Junyun as CFO
June 16 Happigo Home Shopping Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Junyun as CFO of the company Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/LyiXUi Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 21 Fingerprint Cards AB
* Says nomination committee proposes reelection of Jan Wareby, Urban Fagerstedt, Michael Hallen, Asa Hedin, Tomas Mikaelsson, Carl-Johan von Plomgren
* Says proposes new election of Alexander Kotsinas, Ann-Sofie Nordh, Dimitrij Titov
* Says it is proposed that Jan Wareby be reelected as chairman of board
* Says Katarina Bonde and Peter Carlsson have declined reelection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
June 16 Happigo Home Shopping Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Junyun as CFO of the company Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/LyiXUi Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section
* ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS DRAWN DOWN A SIXTH AND FINAL INSTALLMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS (OCABSA) FOR € 1.64 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2sz6TPw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)