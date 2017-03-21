March 21 Fingerprint Cards AB

* Says nomination committee proposes reelection of Jan Wareby, Urban Fagerstedt, Michael Hallen, Asa Hedin, Tomas Mikaelsson, Carl-Johan von Plomgren

* Says proposes new election of Alexander Kotsinas, Ann-Sofie Nordh, Dimitrij Titov

* Says it is proposed that Jan Wareby be reelected as chairman of board

* Says Katarina Bonde and Peter Carlsson have declined reelection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)