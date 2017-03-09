March 9 KP Tissue Inc:

* KP Tissue Inc releases fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 13 percent to C$339.6 million

* KP Tissue Inc qtrly basic loss per share C$0.04

* KP Tissue Inc - "for Q1 of 2017, adjusted ebitda is expected to increase over Q1 2016, while being seasonally lower than Q4 of 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: