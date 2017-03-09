UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 9 KP Tissue Inc:
* KP Tissue Inc releases fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 13 percent to C$339.6 million
* KP Tissue Inc qtrly basic loss per share C$0.04
* KP Tissue Inc - "for Q1 of 2017, adjusted ebitda is expected to increase over Q1 2016, while being seasonally lower than Q4 of 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources