BRIEF-Magellan Health affirms its 2017 guidance
* Company affirms its 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1 KPC Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says it plans to buy back 8.0 million shares in the company at up to 16.22 yuan ($2.38) per share within six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rt5GI4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8058 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says now expects full year 2017 adjusted income from operations per share in range of $9.35 to $9.85
* Immunocellular Therapeutics provides update on strategic review and decision to suspend further patient randomization for ICT-107 phase 3 trial