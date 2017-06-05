BRIEF-Voxel's unit wins 1.6 million euro deal on Malta
* SAYS ITS UNIT ALTERIS SA SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH COMECER SPA
June 5 KPC Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Says it plans to use 31 million yuan to set up a health industry investment JV in Kunming with partners
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1o9sZn
(Beijing Headline News)
AMSTERDAM, June 22 Mylan NV shareholders re-elected the generic drugmaker's board at its annual meeting on Thursday, despite a shareholder campaign to vote down most of the directors in the wake of a scandal related to its high prices for emergency allergy treatment EpiPen.
* Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 million private placement