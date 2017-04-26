April 26 Kpit Technologies Ltd
* March quarter PAT 536.9 million rupees
* Says FY18 growth outlook of 6% - 8% in CC terms
* March quarter sales 8.58 billion rupees
* Says had a modest growth in FY17 as compared to the last
year
* Says currency rates and H1B continue to be headwinds for
the industry
* March quarter PAT last year was 927.3 million rupees as
per Ind-AS; sales was 8.41 billion rupees
* Operating margins lower this year versus last year due to
lower absorption of freshers onto projects, resulting in flat
utilization
* Main focus in FY18 to be utilization improvement through
fresher absorption in offshore growth, delivery excellence
* Recommended final dividend INR 2.20 per equity share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: