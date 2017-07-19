FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KPIT Technologies says co will have wage hikes in next quarter
July 19, 2017

BRIEF-KPIT Technologies says co will have wage hikes in next quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - KPIT Technologies Ltd

* Says profitability during quarter was impacted by rupee appreciation and thus was lower as compared to the last quarter‍​

* Says "we will have wage hikes kicking-in, in the next quarter"

* Says saw good growth momentum across ASIA and Europe geographies in quarter

* Says total quantum of wage hikes is expected to be around 225 to 250 bps

* SAP margins below co's margins, while products business is currently at negative margins, though co expects it to break-even by year end

* "Confident of exiting the year with much improved operating margins." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

