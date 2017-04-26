BRIEF-Skyport Systems says it raised about $30 mln in equity financing
* Skyport Systems Inc files to say it raised about $30 million in equity financing - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rlbFvR)
April 26 KPN:
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA 584 million euros versus 576 million euros in Reuters Poll
* Q1 revenue 1.65 billion euros versus 1.65 billion euros in Reuters Poll
* Q1 net profit 92 million euros versus 48 million euros in Reuters Poll
* Outlook 2017: adjusted EBITDA in line with 2016; including approximately 40-50 million euros impact from roaming regulation
* KPN - 200 million euros share buyback program in coming period
* Outlook 2017: capex around 1.15 billion euros
* Outlook 2017: free cash flow (excluding. TEFD dividend) growing; additional cash flow via expected dividend from 9.5 pct stake in Telefónica Deutschland
* Q1 capex 318 million euros versus 297 million euros in Reuters Poll
* To pay a dividend or 0.11 euros per share in respect of 2017 grow the regular dividend in line with its free cash flow growth profile thereafter Source text: bit.ly/2ouwAzi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ERIN, Wisconsin June 15 A blimp carrying advertising at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin crashed on Thursday, injuring the pilot, tournament officials said.
PARIS, June 15 French President Emmanuel Macron laid out his vision for a digital future on Thursday, saying he wants France to undergo a revolution so that it becomes a country that "thinks and moves like a startup".