UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 3 KPR Mill Ltd
* March quarter net profit 697.9 million rupees versus 402.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 6.38 billion rupees versus 5.36 billion rupees year ago
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.75 per share Source text: bit.ly/2oX4KMb Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources