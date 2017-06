April 10 KPS AG:

* 2017 annual general meeting recognizes dynamic business performance and resolves increase in dividend to 0.33 euros per share

* Confirmed its forecast of a dynamic business development with an increase in sales to an anticipated 160 million euros and an improved operating result (EBIT) of 25 million euros for current FY