May 4 Kraft Heinz

* Kraft Heinz says it anticipates capital expenditures of about $1.3 billion related to the integration program

* Kraft Heinz - As of April 1, co incurred $995 million in capital expenditures since inception of the integration program

* Kraft Heinz - Overall, as part of the integration program, co expects to eliminate 5,150 positions, close net six factories, and consolidate its distribution network

* Kraft Heinz - At April 1, total integration program liability related primarily to elimination of general salaried and factory positions across the U.S. and Canada Source text: (bit.ly/2p1eN2E) Further company coverage: