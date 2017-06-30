BRIEF-Kindred reaches agreement with BM Eagle to sell its skilled nursing facility business for $700 mln
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
* Kraft Heinz signs agreement with Upstate Niagara Cooperative to sell its Campbell, N.Y. facility
* Deal guarantees that at least 125 jobs will remain in Campbell with anticipated growth to 150 within a year
* Deal guarantees that at least 125 jobs will remain in Campbell with anticipated growth to 150 within a year
* Kraft Heinz has pledged an ongoing investment of $3 to 5 million to improve and maintain Campbell facility
* Signed an agreement by which Upstate Niagara will purchase Kraft Heinz cheese plant located in campbell, N.Y. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment
* Periam says upon an analysis of Enernoc's proposed deal with pine merger sub, believe that proposed deal "fails to properly reflect long term value" of Enernoc