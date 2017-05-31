May 31 Kraken Sonar Inc

* Kraken reports q1 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue c$300,000 versus c$700,000

* Kraken sonar inc - well positioned to meet emerging opportunities in marine robotics industry, particularly for robots as a service

* Kraken sonar inc - net loss for quarter was $0.7 million versus a net loss of $0.1 million in year ago quarter

* Kraken sonar inc - awaiting further feedback from government agency regarding budget allocation for underwater defence program