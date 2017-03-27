March 27 Kraken Sonar Inc

* Kraken announces C$2,000,000 private placement

* Kraken Sonar Inc - pursuant to offering, company may issue up to an aggregate of up to 11.1 million units at a price of cdn$0.18 per unit

* Kraken Sonar Inc - intends to use net proceeds of offering for build of additional inventory for customer trials