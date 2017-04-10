April 10 Kraken Sonar Inc

* Kraken announces upsizing of previously announced private placement

* Kraken Sonar Inc - has increased size of previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of company from C$2 million to C$2.2 million

* Kraken Sonar Inc - under increased offering company may issue up to 11.9 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: