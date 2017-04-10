GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
April 10 Kraken Sonar Inc
* Kraken announces upsizing of previously announced private placement
* Kraken Sonar Inc - has increased size of previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of company from C$2 million to C$2.2 million
* Kraken Sonar Inc - under increased offering company may issue up to 11.9 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Data Corp - refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans due March 2021 and July 2022, at an interest rate of libor plus 225 basis points
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing