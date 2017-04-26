April 26 Kraton Corp-

* Kraton Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

* Kraton Corp qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.20

* Kraton Corp qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kraton corp qtrly revenue $458.1 million versus $419.9 million

* Kraton Corp- continue to estimate 2017 adjusted ebitda will be approximately $350 million ,we expect to reduce net indebtedness by $100-$150 million in 2017

* Kraton Corp - expect that for balance of 2017, will deliver an additional $27 million in cost reductions towards 2018 target of $135 million

* Kraton Corp - currently estimate that results in q2 2017 will reflect a positive spread between fifo and ecrc of approximately $10 million

* Q1 revenue view $487.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: