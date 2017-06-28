June 28 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc

* Kratos announces award of bqm-177a subsonic aerial target drone system low rate initial production contract of $37,091,710 from u.s. Navy

* Kratos defense and security solutions inc - order has an initial value of $34.6 million

* Kratos defense and security solutions - fy 2018 ssat production order lrip 2 is currently expected to be about 25 percent higher than fy 2017 ssat lrip 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: