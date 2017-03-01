BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
March 1 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc:
* Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc says expects to use net proceeds from offering to reduce overall company indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock