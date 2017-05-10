UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
May 10 Kreditech Holding SSL GmbH:
* Kreditech receives 110 mln euro investment from PayU and expands strategic partnership
* PayU and Kreditech agree global partnership to increase access to credit services in high growth, emerging markets
* Will expand LAAS offering and deliver AI and machine-learning credit technology to PayU’s 300,000-strong network of merchants
* PayU has acquired a significant minority stake in Kreditech Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts