France's Engie agrees to buy 40 pct stake in Tabreed from Mubadala

ABU DHABI, June 19 French gas and power group Engie SA has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake Dubai-listed National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed) for 2.8 billion dirhams ($762.34 million) from Abu Dhabi's state investor Mubadala Investment Co. Engie will become Tabreed's second-biggest shareholder after Mubadala, which will retain a 42 percent stake in a deal that is subject to regulatory approval, the two companies said on Monday.