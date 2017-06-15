June 15 Kroger Co:

* Expands recall of 12 oz. packages of Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts because of possible health risk

* No customer illnesses have been reported to date in connection with recall

* Expanded recall of its 12 oz. packages of Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination​

* Has expanded this recall to include all stores nationwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: