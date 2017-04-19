April 19 Kroger Co:

* Kroger recommends shareholders reject "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Corporation

* Does not endorse TRC Capital's unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that shareholders do not tender their shares

* Says received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital to buy up to 4 million common shares at $28.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)