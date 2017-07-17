FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Kroger says "will make several changes" after review
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 17, 2017 / 1:03 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Kroger says "will make several changes" after review

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Kroger Co:

* Says conducted a review of structure and benefits of company's sponsored defined benefit plans

* Says as a result of the review, company will make several changes

* Says its overall balance sheet obligations will not change; co committed to maintaining our current investment grade rating

* Kroger Co-to make contribution to plan this year of up to $1 billion that co believes will address underfunded position of sponsored defined benefit​ plan

* Kroger Co - ‍debt will be issued to pay for funding of pension liability - SEC filing​

* Kroger Co - there will be a one-time expense in 2017 associated with settlement of company's obligations for eligible participants' pension balances

* Kroger Co says the one-time cost is not contemplated in earnings guidance for year

* Kroger- ‍certain participants' benefit balances to be distributed out of plan via transfer to other qualified retirement plan options/lump sum payout Source text: (bit.ly/2uuX6dB) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.