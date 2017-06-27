UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 27 Kroger Co-
* Estimates its liquidity needs over the next twelve-month period to range from $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion
* Kroger Co - expect 2017 company-sponsored pension plans expense to be approximately $110 million
* Kroger Co - expect capital investments, excluding mergers, acquisitions and purchases of leased facilities, to be $3.2 to $3.5 billion for 2017
* Kroger Co - expect full-year fifo operating margin in 2017, excluding items, to decline approximately 20 to 30 basis points compared to 2016 results
* Kroger Co - for 2017, anticipate product cost inflation, excluding fuel; also expect an annualized lifo charge of approximately $80 million
* Kroger - for 2017, expect to contribute about $360 million to multi-employer pension funds Source text: (bit.ly/2thyuV2) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources