BRIEF-Universal Display Corporation announces an extended OLED evaluation agreement
* Universal Display Corporation announces an extended OLED evaluation agreement
April 28 Kron Telekomunikasyon:
* Q1 revenue of 3.9 million lira ($1.10 million) versus 3.5 million lira year ago
* Q1 net profit of 515,572 lira versus 298,623 lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5491 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Universal Display Corporation announces an extended OLED evaluation agreement
* Adesto Technologies Corp announces proposed public offering of common stock
LOS ANGELES, June 14 A 24-year-old YouTube singer with a teen fan base has been charged with using social media to solicit explicit videos from two young female fans.