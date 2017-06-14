BRIEF-Q Technology expects HY consol profit attributable to increase by more than 100 pct
* Expected that group's consolidated profit attributable to shareholders of company for six months ending 30 June 2017 may increase by more than 100 pct
June 14 Kronologi Asia Bhd
* Received notices that Piti Pramotedham had transacted total of 90.1 million shares to Teo Chong Meng Philip Dominic and Tan Jeck Min Source (bit.ly/2s0rydY) Further company coverage:
* Expected that group's consolidated profit attributable to shareholders of company for six months ending 30 June 2017 may increase by more than 100 pct
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
* SIGNS A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT WORTH US $19.5 MILLION WITH DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF ALGERIA FOR PROCUREMENT AND DELIVERY OF VARIOUS COMMUNICATION DEVICES AND TRANSFER OF THE RELATED TECHNOLOGY