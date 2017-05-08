BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Kronos Worldwide Inc:
* Kronos worldwide reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 sales rose 16 percent to $369.8 million
* Kronos Worldwide-TIO(2 )sales volumes in q1 of 2017 were 3% higher as compared to q1 of 2016 due to higher sales in North American and export markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing