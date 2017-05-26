BRIEF-Repco Home Finance proposes to raise INR 1 bln by issuing NCDs
* Says proposes to raise INR 1 billion by issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 KRUK SA:
* HAS RESOLVED TO ISSUE UP TO 20,000 BONDS WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 1,000 PER BOND, MATURING 60 MONTHS AFTER ALLOTMENT DATE
* BONDS WILL BE OFFERED AT ISSUE PRICE EQUAL TO THEIR NOMINAL VALUE
* BONDS WILL BE OFFERED IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in southern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
LONDON, June 22 Rises in U.S. interest rates will probably prop the dollar up over the next 18 months, but its multi-year run higher since 2012 looks to be over, strategists from British bank Barclays said in a note on Thursday.