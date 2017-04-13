April 13 Kruk SA:

* Has resolved to issue up to 20,000 bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 euros ($1,063) per bond, maturing 60 months after the allotment date

* Bonds will be offered at the issue price equal to their nominal value

* Bonds will be offered in a private placement