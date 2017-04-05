April 5 Ks Energy Ltd-
* Board of company believes that company and group will both
continue as going concerns
* Expects overall operating cash flow to remain negative in
next twelve months
* "Group plans to divest certain non-core assets"
* Is currently in negotiations with bondholders and a
shareholder to restructure some of its debts by rolling over an
aggregated outstanding sum of $74.9 million
* Group has also applied for and is currently awaiting
finalisation of a bridging loan of $5 million from a financial
institution
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: