UPDATE 2-Hong Kong unveils plan to entice U.S. secondary listings
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
Feb 27 Ksl Holdings Bhd
* Qtrly profit attribuatble 166.9 million rgt versus 63.7 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue of 231.4 million rgt versus 95.5 million rgt
* There were no dividends paid during the current quarter
Source text (bit.ly/2lftsRc)
Further company coverage:
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 Asking the German lower house to debate the euro zone's decision to give Greece a new credit lifeline could lead to market uncertainty, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
SINGAPORE, June 16 In property-obsessed Singapore, the future and value of one house has gripped the nation due to an extraordinary feud between the children of the island state's founding father.