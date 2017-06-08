June 8 Ksl Holdings Ltd:

* Group's revenue was HK$33.2 million for nine months ended 30 April 2017, down about 69.1pct

* Loss attributable to owners of co is about HK$12.4 million for 9 months ended 30 April 2017, compared to profit attributable of HK$17.2 million