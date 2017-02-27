UPDATE 2-Hong Kong unveils plan to entice U.S. secondary listings
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
Feb 27 KT Corp
* KT Corporation's CEO Chang-Gyu Hwang says group to launch a 3D GPS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sophie Sassard)
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
* Chang Chun and Zhang Jie retired from board as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/LAGOS, June 16 Telecoms company Etisalat Nigeria is working with its lenders and Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala, the second-largest shareholder in the business, to resolve debt woes it said were caused by a devaluation of the naira currency.