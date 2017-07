July 28 (Reuters) - KTM INDUSTRIES AG:

* h1 Revenues: 758.8 M€ / + 12% to Previous Year‍​

* h1 Ebit: 65.8 M€ / - 5% to Previous Year

* POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR THE END OF THE BUSINESS YEAR‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)