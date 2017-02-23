Feb 23 KTM Industries AG:

* Was informed that Pierer Industrie AG in course of an international private placement to qualified investors, sold 27,205,398 shares of KTM Industries AG (c. 12.1 percent of company's share capital)

* Pierer Industrie AG continues to hold approximately 62.8 percent of share capital of KTM Industries AG